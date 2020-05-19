

Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended

All 15 ships anchored at the jetties have been directed to leave the jetties to take shelter in safer areas to lessen the damage by the cyclonic storm.

Md Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer that the lighterage from 61 ships at outer anchorage has been suspended due to rough sea for the cycloninc storm.

He also said all ships at the outer anchorage have been directed to take shelter in the deep sea areas in Kutubdia and Moheshkhali.

Besides, lighter ships and small vessels have been taken to the upstream of Shah Amanat Bridge area.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone 'Amphan' over Southeast Bay and adjoining area intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay and adjoining South Bay at 6:00am on Monday and it may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night on Tuesday (May 19) to afternoon or evening on Wednesday (May 20)," according to the Met Office. The cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction and then re-curve north-northeastwards, it added.

However, the Met Office bulletin also said rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours as of 9:00am tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rangamati, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Pabna, Barishal and Patuakhali and it may continue, the bulletin said.

















