Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:26 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Cyclone Amphan

Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended

Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: Lighterage from the ships at outer anchorage of Chattogram Port has remained suspended since Monday as signal number 4 was issued for the port for the Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is likely to hit coastal areas of Bangladesh  tomorrow (Wednesday).
All 15 ships anchored at the jetties have been directed to leave the jetties to take shelter in safer areas to lessen the damage by the cyclonic storm.
Md Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer that the lighterage from 61 ships at outer anchorage has been suspended due to rough sea for the cycloninc storm.
He also said all ships at the outer anchorage have been directed to take shelter in the deep sea areas in Kutubdia and Moheshkhali.
Besides, lighter ships and small vessels have been taken to the upstream of Shah Amanat Bridge area.
According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone 'Amphan' over Southeast Bay and adjoining area intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay and adjoining South Bay at 6:00am on Monday and it may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night on Tuesday (May 19) to afternoon or evening on Wednesday (May 20)," according to the Met Office.     The cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction and then re-curve north-northeastwards, it added.
However, the Met Office bulletin also said rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours as of 9:00am tomorrow (Tuesday).
Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rangamati, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Pabna, Barishal and Patuakhali and it may continue, the bulletin said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’ once ready
Xi backs WHO probe when C-19 controlled
UN says coronavirus is ‘wake-up call’ for the world
Another cop dies of C-19
Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended
Amphan turns into super cyclone, set to hit coast today
AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft