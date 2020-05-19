Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
Amphan turns into super cyclone, set to hit coast today

Danger signal 7 at Mongla, Payra; 6 at Ctg, Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Very sever cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is approaching Bangladesh and it is expected to make landfall between Tuesday (today) and Wednesday (tomorrow).
Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal seven while Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal six.  
The Met Office on Monday evening said 11 coastal districts -- Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars -- will come under danger signal 7.
Meanwhile, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal number six, the special weather bulletin said.
 'Amphan' is likely to intensify further and move in a northerly direction and then recurve North-Northeastwards and may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late
night on May 19 to afternoon or evening May 20, according to the bulletin. Maximum sustained wind speed within 85km of the cyclone centre is about 210kph rising to 220kph in gusts/squalls.
At 3pm on Monday, 'Amphan' was centered about 1,075km South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,015km South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 985km South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 970km South-Southwest of Payra Port.
Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm and the new moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.
The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 140-160kph in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.
As the sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and to remain in shelter until further notice.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government has taken necessary preparations to face the very severe cyclonic storm.
He said that about 12,078 cyclone shelters have been kept ready in 19 coastal districts.    -UNB












 


