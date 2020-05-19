AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief





In a video conference the Prime Minister ordered AL leaders and activists at all levels to form relief committees from district to ward level to assist and make list of destitute amid this pandemic situation created by Coronavirus.

According to AL leaders, most of the relief committees have been formed and the committees have already been updating the lists of destitute and beneficiaries of the relief to the centre.

While talking to this correspondent AL Presidium member Abdur Rahman said, "The committees will continue to send the list of people who are suitable for the relief. The centre will arrange relief to the grassroots level."

"Already 25 district committees have sent their lists to the centre," he added.

AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque told the Daily Observer, "The Prime Minister has ordered

to form these relief committees with a long term planning. Already all committees from district to ward level have been formed. Committee members are preparing the list of suitable persons for receiving the relief."

"Hopefully, full-fledged relief distribution by the party will start after the upcoming Eid. Meanwhile, different AL leaders have already distributed relief personally across the country," he added.

Dhaka city AL leaders said that they have been able to complete 80 to 90 per cent of the work of committee formation and are making a list for relief distribution.

Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "We have completed 90 per cent work of relief committee formation. Hopefully, we can start after the Eid and it will be part of long term relief activities." "We have already prepared unit level lists. We will carry out relief activities in phases," he added.

District level AL leaders said that they already have formed ward based relief committee and the list of relief recipients.

Shamsur Rahman Liton, Organizing Secretary of Netrakona district AL, said, "All committee formation and list-making has been completed. Now, we are waiting to get the next directions, and then committee based relief distribution will start soon."























