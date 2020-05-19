Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
latest
Home Front Page

AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Ruling Awami League (AL) has formed district, upazila and ward level relief committees after getting the direction from the party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 15 to deal with the countrywide Covid-19 pandemic.
In a video conference the Prime Minister ordered AL leaders and activists at all levels to form relief committees from district to ward level to assist and make list of destitute amid this pandemic situation created by Coronavirus.
According to AL leaders, most of the relief committees have been formed and the committees have already been updating the lists of destitute and beneficiaries of the relief to the centre.
While talking to this correspondent AL Presidium member Abdur Rahman said, "The committees will continue to send the list of people who are suitable for the relief. The centre will arrange relief to the grassroots level."
"Already 25 district committees have sent their lists to the centre," he added.
AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque told the Daily Observer, "The Prime Minister has ordered
to form these relief committees with a long term planning. Already all committees from district to ward level have been formed. Committee members are preparing the list of suitable persons for receiving the relief."
"Hopefully, full-fledged relief distribution by the party will start after the upcoming Eid. Meanwhile, different AL leaders have already distributed relief personally across the country," he added.
Dhaka city AL leaders said that they have been able to complete 80 to 90 per cent of the work of committee formation and are making a list for relief distribution.
Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "We have completed 90 per cent work of relief committee formation. Hopefully, we can start after the Eid and it will be part of long term relief activities." "We have already prepared unit level lists. We will carry out relief activities in phases," he added.
District level AL leaders said that they already have formed ward based relief committee and the list of relief recipients.
Shamsur Rahman Liton, Organizing Secretary of Netrakona district AL, said, "All committee formation and list-making has been completed. Now, we are waiting to get the next directions, and then committee based relief distribution will start soon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’ once ready
Xi backs WHO probe when C-19 controlled
UN says coronavirus is ‘wake-up call’ for the world
Another cop dies of C-19
Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended
Amphan turns into super cyclone, set to hit coast today
AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft