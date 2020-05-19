Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Alarming Spike In C-19 Cases In BD

1,602 more infected, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Men, women and children in their thousands managed to reach the Shimulia Ferry

Men, women and children in their thousands managed to reach the Shimulia Ferry

Coronavirus cases soared to 23,870 with the detection of 1,602 new patients in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday.
During the period, 21 more patients died of Covid-19, raising the total death toll in the country to 349, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), announced this at a regular briefing on Monday.
In the last 24 hours, 42 labs across the country tested 9,788 samples, Dr Nasima said, adding: "The highest number of patients have been infected and died in the last 24 hours."
"Twelve of the deceased breathed their last in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram division, one in Sylhet division and one in Rajshahi division," she added.
While sharing the district-wise death toll, Prof Nasima said six died in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka
district, one each in Gopalganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Manikganj and Noakhali, two each in Chattogram, Cumilla and Chattogram City Corporations area and Feni, one in Sylhet and another in Bagura district.
She added that 212 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. "With this, 4,575 people have recovered in the country so far."
desperate people cram a ferry boat flouting the social distancing rule at a time when the coronavirus cases are spiralling. PHOTO: OBSERVER

desperate people cram a ferry boat flouting the social distancing rule at a time when the coronavirus cases are spiralling. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Against the total number of detected cases, statistics show, the recovery rate is 19.21 percent and mortality rate 1.46 percent in Bangladesh, Dr Nasima said.
Among the deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years of age, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, eight between 51 and 60 and five between 61 and 70, Dr Nasima said about the age-based statistics of the deceased.
She said 231 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours across the country.  The global death toll from coronavirus pandemic reached 316,671 as of Monday morning.
Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,801,875 people.




The virus is currently affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’ once ready
Xi backs WHO probe when C-19 controlled
UN says coronavirus is ‘wake-up call’ for the world
Another cop dies of C-19
Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended
Amphan turns into super cyclone, set to hit coast today
AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft