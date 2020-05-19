1,602 more infected, 21 new deaths in 24 hours



Men, women and children in their thousands managed to reach the Shimulia Ferry

During the period, 21 more patients died of Covid-19, raising the total death toll in the country to 349, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), announced this at a regular briefing on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 42 labs across the country tested 9,788 samples, Dr Nasima said, adding: "The highest number of patients have been infected and died in the last 24 hours."

"Twelve of the deceased breathed their last in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram division, one in Sylhet division and one in Rajshahi division," she added.

While sharing the district-wise death toll, Prof Nasima said six died in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka

district, one each in Gopalganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Manikganj and Noakhali, two each in Chattogram, Cumilla and Chattogram City Corporations area and Feni, one in Sylhet and another in Bagura district.

She added that 212 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. "With this, 4,575 people have recovered in the country so far."

desperate people cram a ferry boat flouting the social distancing rule at a time when the coronavirus cases are spiralling. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Among the deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years of age, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, eight between 51 and 60 and five between 61 and 70, Dr Nasima said about the age-based statistics of the deceased.

She said 231 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours across the country. The global death toll from coronavirus pandemic reached 316,671 as of Monday morning.

Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,801,875 people.









The virus is currently affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





