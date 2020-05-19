Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
GP to deposit Tk 10 billion outstanding today

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Shaikh Shahrukh

Mobile operator Grameenphone (GP) has decided to pay balance Tk 10 billion to the telecom regulator following order of country's apex court.
Earlier the operator paid the first instalment of Tk 10 billion following the legal decision February 20 said a news release on Monday.
The GP has a schedule to pay the amount on Tuesday, said a BTRC official.
In this regard, the company had previously deposited Tk 10 billion to the BTRC on February 23 in 2020 with this payment, a total of Tk 20 billion will have been deposited to the regulator.
"Grameenphone respects the legal system of Bangladesh, the Hon'ble Supreme Court's direction, and looks forward to the continued court protection to run regular business operations, improve customer experience, bring confidence back in the business environment and protect the value of its shareholders," said Md Hasan, Head of External Communications of Grameenphone.
Grameenphone reiterates that it disputes the
validity of the BTRC audit and the claim. "Its ambition is to resolve the audit dispute, either through an amicable and transparent solution with the relevant authorities or before the Hon'ble Courts," he added.   
With this balance adjustable deposit, Grameenphone will have fully complied with the Hon'ble Court directions relating to the injunction.
GP appreciates the recent collaboration with the regulator and looks forward to the continued cooperation to fully restore normal operations.


