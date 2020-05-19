Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

More Bangladesh citizens likely to return home from Malaysia May 22

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is likely to be operated on May 22 to bring back home more stranded Bangladesh citizens from Malaysia.
Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust (BAFWT) will arrange the special chartered flight on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route.
BAFWT, which works for the welfare of serving and ex-Air Force personnel and their children/ dependents beside many other welfare activities, said the date of flight operation might get changed due to unavoidable circumstances.
The one way fair is likely to be around Tk 35000 which is not finished yet.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Bangladesh citizens likely to return home from Malaysia May 22
US economy ‘could contract 30pc’ over virus
Dhaka returns to old face amid rising rate of COVID-19 infection
Move Rohingyas on Bangladesh island refugee camps: UN chief
Income key factor in coronavirus cases: Study
Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra, a platform for RMG workers
China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’
US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft