More Bangladesh citizens likely to return home from Malaysia May 22

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is likely to be operated on May 22 to bring back home more stranded Bangladesh citizens from Malaysia.

Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust (BAFWT) will arrange the special chartered flight on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route.

BAFWT, which works for the welfare of serving and ex-Air Force personnel and their children/ dependents beside many other welfare activities, said the date of flight operation might get changed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The one way fair is likely to be around Tk 35000 which is not finished yet. -UNB