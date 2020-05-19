Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Dhaka returns to old face amid rising rate of COVID-19 infection

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The city dwellers have literally unlocked the lockdown pouring out on to the streets on all modes of vehicles. This photo was taken during a tailback at Kakrail Road on Monday. photo: observer

The city dwellers have literally unlocked the lockdown pouring out on to the streets on all modes of vehicles. This photo was taken during a tailback at Kakrail Road on Monday. photo: observer

People are seen standing and gathering around street hawkers to buy necessary foods beside the road causing difficulty for transports to pass away. Photo: UNB
Although the country has been recording an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, the capital has returned to its old expression of overcrowd and traffic congestion on Sunday.
Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 22,268 on Sunday with the detection of 1,273 new cases while 14 more died in the last 24 hours until morning, raising the coronavirus death toll to 328, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.




Dhaka city alone has about 58 percent of the confirmed cases.
The city roads which went quite empty at the end of March and April, recently filed again with human chaos and movement as the lockdown was partially withdrawn by the government.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Bangladesh citizens likely to return home from Malaysia May 22
US economy ‘could contract 30pc’ over virus
Dhaka returns to old face amid rising rate of COVID-19 infection
Move Rohingyas on Bangladesh island refugee camps: UN chief
Income key factor in coronavirus cases: Study
Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra, a platform for RMG workers
China rejects US claim of attempted vaccine theft as ‘smearing’
US may face 'needless suffering, death': Top doctor Fauci warns


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft