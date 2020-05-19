Dhaka returns to old face amid rising rate of COVID-19 infection



The city dwellers have literally unlocked the lockdown pouring out on to the streets on all modes of vehicles. This photo was taken during a tailback at Kakrail Road on Monday. photo: observer

Although the country has been recording an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, the capital has returned to its old expression of overcrowd and traffic congestion on Sunday.

Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 22,268 on Sunday with the detection of 1,273 new cases while 14 more died in the last 24 hours until morning, raising the coronavirus death toll to 328, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.









Dhaka city alone has about 58 percent of the confirmed cases.

The city roads which went quite empty at the end of March and April, recently filed again with human chaos and movement as the lockdown was partially withdrawn by the government. -UNB



People are seen standing and gathering around street hawkers to buy necessary foods beside the road causing difficulty for transports to pass away. Photo: UNBAlthough the country has been recording an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, the capital has returned to its old expression of overcrowd and traffic congestion on Sunday.Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 22,268 on Sunday with the detection of 1,273 new cases while 14 more died in the last 24 hours until morning, raising the coronavirus death toll to 328, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.Dhaka city alone has about 58 percent of the confirmed cases.The city roads which went quite empty at the end of March and April, recently filed again with human chaos and movement as the lockdown was partially withdrawn by the government. -UNB