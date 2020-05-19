Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:25 AM
Impact Of Covid-19

15 Lakh NGO workers passing hard time

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The authorities concerned permitted non-government organisations (NGOs) to restart their micro-credit activities suspended due to coronanvirus pandemic but most of them couldn't do that due to pressure from local administrations.
NGO sources said it wouldn't be possible for them to restart micro-credit activities before June this year.
In this situation, more than 15 lakh officials and employees of different local NGOs are passing a hard time without salaries due to suspension of micro-credit activities as almost all NGOs depend on micro-credit collection for their staff payments.
As a result, most NGO officials and employees haven't received their full salaries and allowances during the month of Ramadan.
Only some big NGOs have paid full salaries while the others paid only 10 to 20 percent of the salaries to their staff.
However, some organisations paid up to 40 percent of salaries to their staff. In this situation, most of the employees are passing an uncertain time ahead of the holy Eid-ul Fitr.
Against this backdrop, the NGO officials and employees have sought the government intervention so that they can get their full salaries before the Eid festival.
At the same time, they want government support to rescue the most important sector of the country, which is working to build the country's rural economy through micro-credit activities.
The officials and employees of the NGO sector have also demanded the government bring all NGO workers under insurance coverage to protect their interest.
According to sources, there are around 724 micro-credit bodies registered under the government's Micro-Credit Regulatory Authority (MRA) in the country.
Around 2.5 lakh officials and employees are serving at these organizations. Their annual turnover is around Tk1.5 lakh crore.
Besides, some more small NGOs with a total of around 12 lakh more workers are also working in the country.
Most of those NGOs are funded by Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Social Welfare Department, Cooperatives Department, Department of Youth Development and Women Affairs Department. Those are registered under different authorities.


