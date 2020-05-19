Calls for reform, vaccine for all as landmark WHO meet opens





Countries are also calling for a reform of the UN health body to ensure it is better prepared to address future pandemics. The World Health Assembly (WHA) has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days.

It will focus almost solely on COVID-19, which in a matter of months has killed over 315,000 globally, and infected more than 4.7 million. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the event, saying several nations had ignored the WHO's recommendations.

"Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory, strategies and we are all paying a heavy price," he warned in a video address. "COVID-19 must be a wake-up call. It is time for an end to the hubris," he said. "Either we get through this pandemic together, or we fail."

Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced support for a joint approach, vowing in his address to make any vaccine his country developed open for all. "After the research and development of China's coronavirus vaccine is completed and it is put into use, it will be made a global public good," said Xi, whose country currently has five potential vaccines in clinical trials.

French President Emmanuel Macron said any vaccine must "be a global public good," while German Chancellor Angel Merkel insisted it "should of course be available and affordable to all."

Member states hope the WHA can fashion a joint response, including commitments on equitable access to potential treatments and vaccines. "We have come together as the nations of the world to confront the defining health crisis of our time," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the assembly.

But the chance of reaching agreement on global measures to address the crisis could be threatened by steadily deteriorating relations between the world's two largest economies over the pandemic. -AFP





























