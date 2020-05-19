Ensure PPE for pvt hospitals’ docs, nurses, HC to govt





The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan gave the order after a virtual hearing on a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), a rights organisation, on May 14 seeking necessary directives on this issue.

The court also ordered the chairman of the advisory committee for prevention of infectious diseases to submit a report before it in a week on what steps the committee has taken in order to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

HRPB's Lawyer Advocate Manzill Murshid told the court that many private hospitals and clinics have reportedly refused to provide treatment to sick people as their doctors, nurses and staffs are not well protected.

Getting treatment is a fundamental right of citizens, which is guaranteed by the constitution, he argued.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state during the virtual hearing.



















