Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:24 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Ensure PPE for pvt hospitals’ docs, nurses, HC to govt

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned of the government to ensure supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and gloves to the doctors, nurses and staff of all private hospitals and clinics across the country so that they can attend to coronavirus patients.
The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan gave the order after a virtual hearing on a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), a rights organisation, on May 14 seeking necessary directives on this issue.
The court also ordered the chairman of the advisory committee for prevention of infectious diseases to submit a report before it in a week on what steps the committee has taken in order to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
HRPB's Lawyer Advocate Manzill Murshid told the court that many private hospitals and clinics have reportedly refused to provide treatment to sick people as their doctors, nurses and staffs are not well protected.   
Getting treatment is a fundamental right of citizens, which is guaranteed by the constitution, he argued.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state during the virtual hearing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Muntassir wins battle against C-19
15 Lakh NGO workers passing hard time
Calls for reform, vaccine for all as landmark WHO meet opens
Ensure PPE for pvt hospitals’ docs, nurses, HC to govt
HC judge tests positive for Covid-19
PM provides Tk 8.63 crore for 6,970 more Qawmi madrasas
Terminal remains shelved
Coronavirus causing delay in disposal of sensitive cases


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft