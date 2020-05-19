Video
HC judge tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

A Judge of the High Court (HC) Division has tested positive for coronavirus,
Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar, who tested Covid-19 positive on May 11, is now undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
The judge was first admitted to Mugda General Hospital on May 13 and then shifted to CMH as his condition deteriorated.
The president on May 30, 2018 appointed Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar and 17 others as additional judges of the High Court.


