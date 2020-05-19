Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:24 AM
PM provides Tk 8.63 crore for 6,970 more Qawmi madrasas

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided financial assistance of Tk 8.63 crore for more Qawmi madrasas across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"The Prime Minister has given the financial assistance of Tk 863,45,000 for the country's another 6,970 Qawmi madrasas," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim  said on Monday.
The allocated money was sent to the bank accounts of Deputy Commissioners through electronic fund transfer (EFT) on Sunday last.
Of the 6,970 Qawmi madrasas, 839 are in Rangpur, 662 in Rajshahi, 431 in Khulna, 202 in Barishal, 937 in Mymensingh, 2,202 in Dhaka, 1,211 in Chattogram and 486 in Sylhet divisions.    -UNB



