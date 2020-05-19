Terminal remains shelved





CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The construction works of the proposed Bay Terminal, one of the giant projects of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), remained shelved due to various problems including Covid-19 pandemic and delay tactics of the concerned bodies.The CPA had taken up the project as a paper document several years earlier. But the project has not seen the light of the day till date.The authority could not yet prepare a DPP of the project. But the government and the agencies concern had been focusing on this paper project only. The appointment of a Project Director (PD) is also being delayed.The project was proposed aiming to enhance trade with other countries and to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion in the terminals.The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the Bay Terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.Primarily, 907 acres of land were identified for the terminal. Among them 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in the country and the other for handling cement clinkers.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the works of the Bay Terminal on November 1 in 2018 via a video conference.Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issues a directive to take immediate and effective step to build the Bay terminal.The Dubai port, China harbor, and Adani group of India and a Korean firm have shown keen interest in investing for the Bay terminal construction.