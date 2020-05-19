Video
BNP’s persistent lies tantamount to criminal offences: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Slamming BNP for its criticisms of the government, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the party's persistent lies are equal to criminal offences.
The minister came up with the remarks while attending a press briefing at the
secretariat.
"The way BNP, especially their Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, is passing misleading comments that are tantamount to criminal offences. I hope, they'll gradually come out from such deceitful politics." Mahmud said.
Hasan Mahmud said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the largest-ever relief programme in the country's history and no one died from hunger during the coronavirus outbreak.
When people are happy with the government's initiative, BNP is criticising it after distributing a handful of relief materials and doing some photo sessions in Keraniganj, Narayanganj and Dhaka, he alleged.




There is no way to create confusion over the distribution of Tk 2,500 to 50 lakh families as all the information are scrutinised in three stages using the information technology, the minister said.
The money is directly sent to receivers without any medium and no one will get the money by only putting their names into the list as their NID information are securitised properly, he added.
The government came up with various stimulus packages recently as a large number of people have become workless due to the shutdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus transmission.    -UNB
The crisis emerged in late March with the first detection of COVID-19 infection in the country that spread fast infecting a total of 23,870 people and claiming the lives of 349 so far.    -UNB



