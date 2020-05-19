Bangladesh prepares 12,078 shelters as Amphan grows in intensity





State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman announced the development via a virtual press conference on Monday.

The storm will turn into a super cyclone by Monday night, he said, and added that the shelter homes will be able to keep 5,190,144 people under safe roofs as the cyclone sweeps over the coastlines.

All preparations are being taken 'following the health safety guidelines' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Instructions have been given to prepare the cyclone shelters so that evacuees may maintain physical distance and wear masks while arriving at the storm shelters. Volunteers are making announcements to draw everyone to the shelters, State Minister Enamur said.

"We have also made it clear that not a single person should lose their life. Those at risk will be brought into shelters by Tuesday evening," he said.

A total of 2,560 people were moved into shelters by Monday afternoon.

Bangladesh issued danger signal No. 7 for Mongla and Payra ports and No. 6 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar as Cyclone Amphan continued to gain strength.

The shelters are being supplied 100 tonnes of rice, Tk 5 million in cash -- Tk 3.1 million for baby foods and Tk 2.8 million for foods for cows. Additionally, another 4,200 packets of dry foods have also been sent as reserves for the shelters.

Authorities have been asked to set up an alternative power source in case of power cuts in the shelter homes, while medical teams comprising civil surgeons have been formed with emergency supplies of medicines, the state minister added.

The LGED, on emergency notice, has been asked to look into the repairs of any roads of bridges which route the people into the shelters.

The Ministry of Water Resources has been asked to be on the ready in case of any failing dams.

-bdnews24.com

















