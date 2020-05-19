Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:24 AM
British government eyes mid-June Premier League return

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAY 18: Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful the Premier League can resume by mid-June despite concerns raised by players and coaches over the need for an extended period of training before matches restart.




Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to sign off on protocols that will allow a return to training this week, whilst maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The last top-flight match in England was on March 9 and Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said on Sunday his players could "fall down like a pack of cards" with injuries if matches return before the end of June.
England international Raheem Sterling also expressed his concern at a quick turnaround between a resumption of training and playing matches.
The Premier League have reportedly been aiming for a return on June 12.    -AFP



