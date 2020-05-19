

Rubel distributes 'Eid gift' in Bagerhat

Rubel helped more than 300 poor people providing them food and new clothes to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr.

In a recent Facebook post, the right-handed national team pacer said: "People have been going through an invisible panic during this pandemic. No one in a good mental state in this situation. In the meantime, Eid is coming. We are sure that this Eid will not be like others. The time is very difficult for the disadvantaged people around the country."

Rubel said, considering the situation he decided to help 300 people providing them with the food and clothes.

"I believe this small gift will help them to have some good days. I also believe that many rich people will come up to help the poor during this difficult time of our age," Rubel added.

Like Rubel, many other cricketers came up extending their helping hand for the disadvantaged people. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Islam Apu are among the other cricketers who have been contributing for the people. -UNB

















