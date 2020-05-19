Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

Leaders Bayern brush Union aside on Bundesliga return

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BERLIN, MAY 18: Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich resumed their Bundesliga title chase with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin behind closed doors in their first match in two months on Sunday.
Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard scored a late header for Bayern in Berlin. The Bundesliga on Saturday became the first top European league to restart during the coronavirus pandemic.
Poland star Lewandowski, who missed two games with injury before the league was interrupted in mid-March, reached 40 goals for the campaign in all competitions as Bayern restored their four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund, who thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the Ruhr derby on Saturday, host Bayern in a pivotal fixture on May 26, another game that will be behind closed doors in line with the league's strict hygiene guidelines.
"I have to say, each minute is very long when there are no fans and no noise," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.
"It was a different atmosphere to what you would expect at the Alten Forsterei, but, okay, it's about motivation and attitude.
"We still have a bit of work to do, but are happy to have dominated the game and can head home with the three points."
Union had shocked previous leaders Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the season, backed by passionate home support at their Alten Forsterei stadium.
With players' voices echoing around the empty ground, Thomas Mueller looked to have given Bayern the lead on 18 minutes only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.
Bayern eventually broke through when Union defender Neven Subotic fouled Leon Goretzka in the area on 38 minutes, with Lewandowski stepping up to slot home the resulting penalty.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick brought on French winger Kingsley Coman for his 100th Bundesliga appearance as the visitors sought to make the points safe.




It was Coman's countryman Pavard who grabbed the second goal on 80 minutes when he headed a Joshua Kimmich corner inside the far post.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British government eyes mid-June Premier League return
Rubel distributes 'Eid gift' in Bagerhat
Babar Azam praying pandemic won't scupper World Cup
Leaders Bayern brush Union aside on Bundesliga return
Ishant Sharma says coronavirus will change the way bowlers operate
Graham Ford predicts successful stint for Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka team
Lance Klusener appointed Bangla Tigers team director
Sri Lanka sanguine to host Tigers in July


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft