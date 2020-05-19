Graham Ford predicts successful stint for Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka team





Speaking on a special online chat show arranged by the former cricketer and manager Charith Senanayake on Sunday night, Ford, now coach with the Irish team, said, "the youngsters who were growing up under my tenure in Sri Lanka have now reached their peak and ready to deliver. It will be a good time for Sri Lanka under new coach Mickey Arthur".

"Mickey (Arthur) has nothing to worry. I feel the game will progress under new rules after the post Covid 19".

Ford considers himself to be fortunate having worked with late Bob Woolmer.

"Woolmer was a visionary coach and the architect of the modern ear pieces players used to wear on field to communicate".

Ford was also linked to India coach when his name was recommended by Rahul Dravid.

"It is every cricket coaches dream to coach India, the biggest cricket playing nation one day. I couldn't take up the offer due to my family commitments", he added from Ireland, where his family is also based at.

Ford didn't forget to name Kaushal Silva as one of the guttiest players he has seen and that he is a fighter.

Also Ford rated former Sri Lanka fielding coach Nuwan Senevirathne, now assisting Team India as one of the best in the business. "His ability to use the sidearm with left hand the best in the world and India is lucky to have him and he will have him in any team any day".

On a chat show, the participants also discussed the credentials of Steve Mount, who successfully worked as a physio. "He was a team man who always fought with Kausal Silva for fun".

Ford stressed about sub continents expectations, and the need to be a bit more flexible, go easy on emotions and focus more on long term gains.































