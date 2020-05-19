Sri Lanka sanguine to host Tigers in July





"We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them," Ashley said. "As of now, those series haven't been postponed."

Sri Lanka already started to ease curfew that had been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreak and minimize the death tolls. They already have passed the fifth phase of the pandemic. So, are in mind to back in normal life gradually. Bangladesh on the other hand are at the peak of the COVID-19 transit. So, it'll take time to back cricket in Bangladesh. But they are yet to make a decision about the forthcoming tours in safe countries.

"We have to look at traveling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion with the SLC, so all the factors will come into play," the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo.

"We have to be mindful of the players' readiness, too, but that's going to happen. The players will get back to training, but we have to figure out other details about this tour," he added.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many as T20i matches while Bangladesh are slated for a three-match Test series, which is the part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Bangladesh already postponed their tour to Ireland and England, while after mutual consent with the Cricket Australia they also cancelled Australia's tour to Bangladesh to play two WTC matches in Dhaka and Chattogram.





























