Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:23 AM
Mashrafe's bracelet sold at Tk 42 lakh

Mash gets his bracelet back as gift

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Mashrafe Live with Auction 4 Action along with Mominul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA). photo:: facebook screenshot

Former Tigers skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza auctioned his bracelet that he worn for 18 years to raise funds for coronavirus affected people. The bracelet was sold for whopping price of BDT 42 lakh. Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) bought it and gifted the bracelet to Mashrafe for his outstanding contribution as the captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team.
E-commerce organization Auction 4 Action arranged the bid on Sunday. The base price of the bracelet was set for BDT five lakh which soared too rapidly to reach that height in a day. BLFCA won the bid for their alluring call of BDT 40 lakh while Mominul Islam, BLFCA chairman and the CEO of IPDC Finance Limited added 5% of the buying price with 40 lakhs which is about BTD two lakhs more.
"We want to give it back to Mashrafe," BLFCA chairman Mominul Islam said during a facebook conversation with 'Auction 4 Action', which also connected Mashrafe to the live in a bid to announce the winner.
"We bided highest Tk 40 lakh for the bracelet but IPDC, another company which is connected to us, added five percent more with Tk 40 lakh and the amount finally stood at Tk. 42 lakh for the bracelet," he informed.
Mominul went on saying: "Mashrafe had already told that how favourite and lucky the bracelet is for him. We know the bracelet has been with him for the last 18 years, preciously after he started his career with Bangladesh team."
The BLFCA boss said they think the bracelet and Mashrafe should not be parted away. "So we've decided to give it back to him and we'll request him to accept this gift," he added.
Mominul also said that they will arrange a formal programme in this regard when the coronavirus situation improves.
Mashrafe, however, thanked the BLFCA to gift it back to him.
"Thanks for this kind decision. But again I said, there won't be any hard feeling from my part if you people keep it to you because you have bought it. I have my own satisfaction that I can spend the money for the people hit hard by the coronavirus," he said.
The ex-Bangladesh captain said that the money will go to the fund of his "Narail Express Foundation", through which it will be spent for the COVID-19-affected people.
This is the fattiest figure among the country's cricketing bids. Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan sold his World Cup bat for BDT 20 lakhs, whereas Mushfiqur Rahim vended his maiden double ton's bat for BDT 17 lakh. Besides, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and youngster Akbar Ali also sacrificed their dearest cricketing relics to stand beside those who are fighting badly with COVID-19 pandemic.

















