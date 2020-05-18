Pillow Scam HC denies bail to RNPP contractor





purchasing furniture and household items for officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain passed the order after a virtual hearing of two separate bail petitions filed by Shahadat Hossain, managing director of Swadheen Construction Ltd that supplied the materials. Barrister Shafique Ahmed and Advocate Abdul Matin appeared for Shahadat while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Lawyer AK Fazlul Haque strongly opposed the bail petitions.

Earlier, another HC bench had refused bail in the two cases,

Shahadat's lawyers say they may move the same bail petitions before a regular High Court bench when the court reopens after the ongoing closure, the HC bench said in its order.

The ACC filed the two cases with Pabna district office against Shahadat and several others on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant.

According to several reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.

Each pillow was bought for Tk 5,957, and the cost of carrying it to a flat was Tk 760. An electric stove cost Tk 7,747 and the cost of carrying it from the ground floor to the top floor was Tk 6,650, the report claimed.



























