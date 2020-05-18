Street children hard hit by coronavirus fallout





But he is not doing so now after the invisible coronavirus started spreading across the country.

With his earning coming to a stop he rarely appears on the campus now-a-days as he has to go to different places to collect relief assistance for his survival.

As this correspondent asked him if he knew about protection against coronavirus infection he just nodded saying nothing, The number of street children like Ruman is more than four lakhs in Bangladesh.

Most of them have no family as they ran

away from their families while a large number of people who have lost their homes due to natural disasters such as river erosion, floods or cyclones had to move to urban slums.

As this correspondent initiated a talk to such a girl named Rikta on Dhaka University campus, she said, "My mother told me that coronavirus would not do anything to us. I've to bring food no matter whatever the amount is otherwise we'll starve to death."

A large number of street children like Rikta are almost starving during this pandemic situation. They are passing through a hard time due to lack of food and shelter.

They are also at the high risk of contracting coronavirus as most of the time they are unprotected. They complained that the government assistance did not reach them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Welfare has taken a plan to make special arrangements in the rehabilitation centers for street children.

Syed Mohammad Nurul Basir, Director of the Department of Social Services (Institution) and the Convener of the Central Monitoring Committee for the Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Infection, said "Street children are being given shelter at different centers around Dhaka."

"We have set up a separate room to keep them in quarantine in each of the centers across the country.We may not be able to send everyone there but we care about street children," he added.

Saif Ullah Munshi, Professor of the Department of Virology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "I have no knowledge about the health protection of the street children and environmentally they are weaker than other children. These are the two reasons for which they are at risk."

"Child mortality rate from coronavirus infections is low but it can play a vital role as a carrier. So, everyone in the society should come forward to protect the children," he said.

To ensure a bright future for the disadvantaged children a little sympathy is needed from the government and non-government organizations as well as people from all walks of life, he noted.





















Just only two months back, a 10-year-old street urchin named Zahid used to collect paper, bottles and whatever he could lay his hands on around the Dhaka University campus to earn money.But he is not doing so now after the invisible coronavirus started spreading across the country.With his earning coming to a stop he rarely appears on the campus now-a-days as he has to go to different places to collect relief assistance for his survival.As this correspondent asked him if he knew about protection against coronavirus infection he just nodded saying nothing, The number of street children like Ruman is more than four lakhs in Bangladesh.Most of them have no family as they ranaway from their families while a large number of people who have lost their homes due to natural disasters such as river erosion, floods or cyclones had to move to urban slums.As this correspondent initiated a talk to such a girl named Rikta on Dhaka University campus, she said, "My mother told me that coronavirus would not do anything to us. I've to bring food no matter whatever the amount is otherwise we'll starve to death."A large number of street children like Rikta are almost starving during this pandemic situation. They are passing through a hard time due to lack of food and shelter.They are also at the high risk of contracting coronavirus as most of the time they are unprotected. They complained that the government assistance did not reach them.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Welfare has taken a plan to make special arrangements in the rehabilitation centers for street children.Syed Mohammad Nurul Basir, Director of the Department of Social Services (Institution) and the Convener of the Central Monitoring Committee for the Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Infection, said "Street children are being given shelter at different centers around Dhaka.""We have set up a separate room to keep them in quarantine in each of the centers across the country.We may not be able to send everyone there but we care about street children," he added.Saif Ullah Munshi, Professor of the Department of Virology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "I have no knowledge about the health protection of the street children and environmentally they are weaker than other children. These are the two reasons for which they are at risk.""Child mortality rate from coronavirus infections is low but it can play a vital role as a carrier. So, everyone in the society should come forward to protect the children," he said.To ensure a bright future for the disadvantaged children a little sympathy is needed from the government and non-government organizations as well as people from all walks of life, he noted.