Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:40 AM
latest
Home Front Page

World’s 2nd largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

A 2,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients was opened at International Convention Centre Bashundhara.

A 2,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients was opened at International Convention Centre Bashundhara.

The world's second-largest hospital dedicated to treating coronavirus patients opened its doors on Sunday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the 2,000-bed isolation unit around noon.
"It's the second-largest hospital in the world dedicated to treating coronavirus patients," he said.
The hospital has 2,013 isolation beds. Among them, oxygen cylinders have been attached to 71 beds. It also has at least 400 more portable oxygen cylinders.
Earlier on April 9, the Health Minister informed about the decision of setting up a 2,000-bed isolation unit at ICCB.
While visiting the Isolation Unit at ICCB on April 29, he also informed that more than 20,000 coronavirus isolation beds were ready across the country.
On the other hand, 1,300 beds at the DNCC Market and 1,200 at Uttara Diabari are now fully ready. Besides, 601 more institutions in districts and upazilas, including the capital, are ready for use as coronavirus isolation centres.
In total, over 20,000 isolation      beds have now been set up in the country to deal with, the Minister said.
The coronavirus situation has been worsening as Bangladesh continues to report
hundreds of new cases for the last few days.
Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed 1,273 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of total cases to 22,268. The death toll has surged to 328 with 14 new ones.     -UNB
Health Minister Zahid Maleque along with directors of the Bashundhara Group inaugurated the centre on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque along with directors of the Bashundhara Group inaugurated the centre on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obama slams US C-19 response
Pillow Scam HC denies bail to RNPP contractor
Street children hard hit by coronavirus fallout
India extends lockdown to May 31
World’s 2nd largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh
5,000 technologists to be recruited soon: Health Minister
Shibli Rubayat  named SEC  chairman
Cyclone Amphan likely to hit BD on May 20


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan turns into 'very severe cyclonic storm'
Munshiganj DC tested coronavirus positive
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
India extends lockdown until May 31
Mayor Taposh sacks two top DSCC officials after taking charge
Move Rohingya from Bhashan Char to refugee camps: UN chief
Indian workers at Rampal project protest demanding return to home
JCD demands waiver of tuition fees of private university students
Woman dies with corona like symptoms tests positive
World's second largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
Are we our own enemy?
COVID-19 cases stand at 22,268, causalities at 328
Coronavirus, social distancing and banking
Covid-19 threat in slums
Urge Myanmar to suspend hostility amid Covid-19
Cautionary signal 4 issued for maritime ports
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Worldwide confirmed deaths 313,220, cases exceed 4.7mn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft