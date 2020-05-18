World’s 2nd largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh



A 2,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients was opened at International Convention Centre Bashundhara.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the 2,000-bed isolation unit around noon.

"It's the second-largest hospital in the world dedicated to treating coronavirus patients," he said.

The hospital has 2,013 isolation beds. Among them, oxygen cylinders have been attached to 71 beds. It also has at least 400 more portable oxygen cylinders.

Earlier on April 9, the Health Minister informed about the decision of setting up a 2,000-bed isolation unit at ICCB.

While visiting the Isolation Unit at ICCB on April 29, he also informed that more than 20,000 coronavirus isolation beds were ready across the country.

On the other hand, 1,300 beds at the DNCC Market and 1,200 at Uttara Diabari are now fully ready. Besides, 601 more institutions in districts and upazilas, including the capital, are ready for use as coronavirus isolation centres.

In total, over 20,000 isolation beds have now been set up in the country to deal with, the Minister said.

The coronavirus situation has been worsening as Bangladesh continues to report

hundreds of new cases for the last few days.

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed 1,273 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of total cases to 22,268. The death toll has surged to 328 with 14 new ones. -UNB Health Minister Zahid Maleque along with directors of the Bashundhara Group inaugurated the centre on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER



















