Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:40 AM
5,000 technologists to be recruited soon: Health Minister

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said the recruitment process of 5,000 new medical technologists is underway to strengthen the medical sector.
He came up with the information while inaugurating the 2,000-bed isolation unit at Bashundhara International Convention Center (ICCB) dedicated to coronavirus patients.
Mentioning that the newly-inaugurated hospital dedicated to coronavirus
patients is the second largest hospital for coronavirus treatment, he said that the government has been able to prepare this hospital within only 20 days.
 "It has 2,013 isolation beds. Among them, oxygen cylinders have been attached to 71 beds. It also has at least 400 more portable oxygen cylinders," said the minister.
Plasma therapy for coronavirus treatment is also underway. Remdesivir medicine is also being produced in the country. The medicine is being stocked by government, said Zahid Maleque.
The minister said a letter has been sent to all government and private hospitals for compulsory treatment of general patients at Non-Covid Hospitals.
 He also requested the people not to hide any information if there are any Covid-19 symptoms.  About the government's decision to ease lockdown, the minister said when there was an emergency, the government imposed lockdown and when it was needed to relax it, it has been relaxed following all safety rules. The government is taking decision considering all sides.
 If people follow health rules properly, there will be relief from economic crisis as well as coronavirus, he added.  The Health Minister also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her timely decisions.    -UNB


