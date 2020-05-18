Video
Shibli Rubayat  named SEC  chairman

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The government has appointed Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, who teaches banking and insurance at Dhaka University, as the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
Prof Shibli, who has been heading Sadharan Bima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, will head
the stocks regulator for four years, the finance ministry said in a notice on Sunday.
He got the new assignment as incumbent chief M Khairul Hossain's nine-year stint at the commission came to an end on May 14. Khairul, a Dhaka University finance teacher, had three terms at the helm of the SEC.
The finance ministry had sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office recommending names for the BSEC chairman and three commissioners, an official with knowledge of the matter, had earlier said. The SEC has four positions of commissioner.
Earlier, an official said Shibli becoming the chief of the stock market regulator was "almost certain". The public administration ministry would issue the order on the appointment on approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.
He has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored "E-Banking and E-Commerce", a book for the tertiary level and "Finance and Banking", a textbook for secondary students.
The new BSEC chairman specialises in law and practice of banking, retail and e-banking, foreign exchange and international banking, corporate governance, legal aspects of business and fundamentals of insurance.
He is a guest professor at the Sichuan University at Chengdu in China until 2021. He was also awarded for the best research paper presented at the BAKUMSEM conference.
Prof Shibli also has research degrees, diploma and training in the UK, Australia and South Korea.
His wife Shenin Rubayat, a faculty at BRAC University's Department of English and Humanities, is an English newscaster at BTV.    -bdnews24.com


