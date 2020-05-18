Video
Monday, 18 May, 2020
Cyclone Amphan likely to hit BD on May 20

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify into a "very severe" cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and cross coastal areas between Sagar Islands (West Bengal, India) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of May 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
In its latest statement, the IMD said Amphan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 9am today and was 1,260km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 990 km south of Paradip (Indian state of Odisha) and 1,140km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).
At 6:00am, it was centred about 1,345 kilometres south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,280km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 1,275km south-southwest of Mongla Port and 1,255km south-southwest of Payra Port.
"It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwards slowly during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal/Bangladesh coastal areas during afternoon or evening of May 20," the IMD said.


