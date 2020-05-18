Cyclone Amphan likely to hit BD on May 20





In its latest statement, the IMD said Amphan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 9am today and was 1,260km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 990 km south of Paradip (Indian state of Odisha) and 1,140km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

At 6:00am, it was centred about 1,345 kilometres south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,280km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 1,275km south-southwest of Mongla Port and 1,255km south-southwest of Payra Port.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwards slowly during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal/Bangladesh coastal areas during afternoon or evening of May 20," the IMD said.

















