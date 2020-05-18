

Police move too little, too late

Reacting to such step many health experts and representative of civil society said that government took such an initiative when the situation had already deteriorated a lot, especially when the number of coronavirus cases and the deaths is increasing every day. The move seemed much like too little too late, they said.

Eminent columnist

Sayed Abul Maksud said, such a worst situation would not have arisen and such reinforcing measure would not have been required, if RMG workers had not been forced to travel from different parts of the country during the lockdown on April 5.

Referring to the government's current move, he also noted that the situation got worse after reopening of the RMG factories on April 26 and also relaxing the lock down and reopening the shops and shopping malls were not a wise decision at all, especially if we consider the timing, he said.

"They are guided by their whims (The government and the business owners). A nation faces such dreadful situation when a government takes such terrible moves without realizing the consequences. The corona spread could have been prevented very easily, if government had strictly followed all the WHO health guidelines properly," he said.

Speaking on the awful scenes on April 5, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a public health expert , said that the intensity of coronavirus situation could be foreseen when the country witnessed a couple of ferries crammed with mostly ready- made garment workers leaving home for Dhaka when they were called to the capital and its neighbourhoods to open the factories .

But again the workers had to travel back to their villages as the owners changed their decision following widespread criticism.

" These poor fellows faced such an ordeal, as they apex body of the garment industry, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association ( BGMEA), did not notify workers about the extension of the shutdown declared by the government on April 1. I strongly believe that the BGMEA are the responsible for this current situation, because the next few days the number of coronavirus infection cases had increased to double, triple numbers," he added.

Then the most horrible situation came when the RMG factories were reopened, the lockdown was relaxed, that meant again the RMG workers from different parts of the country had started gathering in Dhaka city without following any health guidelines, so the number of coronavirus infected cases was also rising, he said.

On April 3, RMG workers were asked to return to work on Sunday (Apr 5) and were threatened to be fired, if they failed to do so.

However, people's movement including transport movement has increased after relaxing the lockdown.

The Daily Observer has reviewed the number of coronavirus infected cases and death toll before the reopening of the RMG factories and relaxing the lockdown.

However, on Sunday Bangladesh recorded the highest 1,273 virus cases and 14 more deaths in a day.

Before that if we look at the first week of April (when the RMG workers were forced to come to Dhaka to join the factories during the lockdown) the total number of corona infected patients were about 123 and the total number of death cases was 12.

We see only two coronavirus infected cases and the total number was 51 and no death case on April 1.

But the number increased frequently after the arrival of the RMG workers on April 5.

On April 6, the number of new cases was at least 18 and on April 7, the new infected cases were about 37.

However, the second week of April, the number of corona infected cases were 662 ( the sum total 785) and death cases were 32 ( total 44).

The third week of April, the number of corona infected cases were about 2,448 ( the sum total 3, 233) and death cases were 69.

By the end of the fourth week of April when the RMG factories were reopened and the total number of coronavirus infected cases were about 3,331 and death cases were 43.

A total of 14 people died and about 1,273 infected cases were found in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

The previous day on April 16, a total of 1,202 newly infected corona positive cases and 15 deaths were found.

On April 15, 14 more people died and 1,041 newly infected cases were found out, on May 14, 19 more people died and 1,162 newly infected cases were found, on May 13, 11 more people died and 969 newly infected cases were found, on April- 11more people died and 1,034 newly infected, on May 11, 14 more people died and 887 newly infected cases, on May 10, 8 people died and 636 newly infected cases were found, on May 9,7 more people died and 709 newly infected cases were detected, on May 8, 13 more people died and 706 newly infected cases were detected, on May 8, 3 people died and 790 newly infected cases were found , on May 6, 1 died and 786 new cases were found, on May 5,5 more died and 688 new cases recorded, on May 4, 2 died and 665 new cases were found, on May 3, 5 more died and 552 newly infected cases were recorded, May 1, 564 new cases were found and five died.

Talking to the Daily Observer virologist Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said that they have keenly observed that the spread of Covid -19 has increased after reopening of the RMG factories and the relaxing the lockdown in country on April 26.

Asked how he observes the Sunday's government move as it has limited people's movement in the city, responding to this question, he said that this is great as government takes the very first decision after relaxing the measures.

"The situation could be controlled if the current move of the government could be followed by strictly. We have to control people's physical contact to prevent such spurt," he said.

Faisal Samad, Senior Vice President of BGMEA, said that they have six monitoring cells to monitor the RMG workers suspected of having coronavirus infection.

"We would not say any RMG workers as infected until diagnosed as corona positive," he said.

However, he also claimed that they have found only 15 coronavirus positive cases, so far.

But garment labour activist Nazma Akhter said that the real number is above 1,000.

"The factory owners are keeping all information secret. We have information that if any worker discloses they are corona positive, they will be fired," she said.

















