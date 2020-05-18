Yet another DMP bid to stop entry into, exit from Dhaka





No one can enter or leave the city without urgent need. Police have tightened restrictions on the flow of people into and out of Dhaka even as the lockdown rules were eased by the government amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country and relaxed lockdown rules.

The law-enforcement agency began reinforcing the check posts at the

various entry points to the city from 8:00am on Sunday, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials.

Curbs were initially placed on the passage in and out of the capital on April 5 as the outbreak of the coronavirus began to intensify, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahmuda Afroz Lucky.

"We started strengthening the check-posts today in line with the directions of the DMP commissioner to prevent any person entering or exiting Dhaka barring an emergency," she said.

A check-post has been active near the Nayabazar Bridge from Sunday morning, said Kotwali Police Station chief Mizanur Rahman. Movement of vehicles other than those used for emergency services or goods transportation are being regulated, he said.

Police have also erected check posts at Dhaur Bridge and Abdullahpur, according to Deputy Commissioner Nabid Kamal Shoibal.

"Pedestrians are also being stopped and questioned while entering or leaving the city. They are being denied entry or exit on their failure to provide valid reasons for travelling during the lockdown."

Police are also bringing legal charges for failure to abide by the lockdown rules, said the police official.

The government enforced a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transports amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in Bangladesh on March 26.

DMP officials, however, said vehicles engaged in emergency services and carrying goods will be exempt from the restriction.

DMP also seeks full cooperation from the city dwellers in this regard.

On May 14, the Cabinet Division, in a circular, stated that movement of people will be restricted from May 17 to May 28 and local administrations along with law enforcers will control the movement so that people cannot move from one district to another or from one upazila to another.

But the government has recently relaxed some of the lockdown curbs with factories, shops and malls being allowed to reopen as long as they comply with the government's health and hygiene directives.



























