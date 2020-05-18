Video
DSCC Mayor Taposh sacks Chief Revenue Officer, Addl Chief Engr

He assumes office on Sunday

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

DNCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paying homage to the Father of the Nation by places a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on Sunday. photo: observer

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has attended office on Sunday at Nagar Bhaban after paying tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Mayor Taposh paid his homage by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.
After placing the wreath, he went to the DSCC office and exchanged views with departmental heads and regional executive officers of various departments of the DSCC.
According to DSCC sources, Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has sacked DSCC Chief Revenue Officer Md Yusuf Ali Sardar and Additional Chief Engineer Asaduzzaman after exchanging views with the DSCC officials considering public interest.
Fazle Noor Taposh has instructed the officials to work with devotion, honesty and sincerity. He also expressed his conviction to build the city corporation as a corruption-free and dignified institution by ensuring public services.
Taposh said that 'the activities of the city corporation as a statutory body of the government will follow the law, policy and rules
and instructed all concerned to follow it properly.'
He expressed his firm hope that the officials who are serving as the Mayor will come forward to serve the people of the city with a sincere and honest attitude.
City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Shah Imdadul Haque also spoke on the occasion.


