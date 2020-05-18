Handshake and hugging are on the way to farewell







Not only the handshake and hugging, but also kissing, a symbol of love and affectionate, to kids by parents or senior citizens are gone out from family culture and suspecting attitude are looming grips among the family members when they entered from outside considering the present prevailing situation.



Handshake and hugging are recognised globally as widespread, brief greeting or parting tradition in which two people grasp one of each other's like hands, in most cases accompanied by a brief up-and-down movement of the grasped hands. Using the right hand is generally considered proper etiquette but there are various customs surrounding handshakes and hugging, both generally and specific to certain cultures



The purpose of handshake and hugging is to convey trust, respect, balance, and equality. If it is done to form an agreement, the agreement is not official until the hands are parted. Unless health issues or local customs dictate otherwise, a handshake is made usually with bare hands. However, it depends on the situation of culture and event. Nobody knows when handshake and hugging will resume further as like in the past and certainly it will kill time prevailing the suspecting attitude.











Sincerely yours

Md. Zillur Rahaman

