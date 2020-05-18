

Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh

All this exercise has proved to be a significant burden across the societies, where the old, the feeble and the sick people had been exposed to some truly rough rides. Obviously, Income for the people who worked on daily wages, or were self employed had been disrupted -with no savings and zero support in their efforts to fulfill their basic needs of food and shelter. As a consequence, many labourers and migrants, stuck in closed cities have been left hungry, abandoned and stranded.



With the broken economy, that has dwindled downwards, the governments appeared to be loosening mobility restrictions. Lockdown by itself was never a solution. It only bought us time to meet the goals of preparedness and gave us a way to prioritise them. The question lying ahead of us now, is how to break the new status quo, to get out of the lockdown. Some have often chided that it is like getting into a 'chakravyuh': We might be sucked into new, unknown forces, with no knowledge or skills to get out. Let me share with my readers, a tool that can provide an effective guidance, on stepping out of the lockdown. This is called the art of 'surveillance'.



This term 'Surveillance' means a systematic collection of data for action. Strong surveillance is therefore, the need of the hour. It helps to monitor the extent of the circulation of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) in the general population. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends implementing testing for COVID-19 via the existing national sentinel surveillance sites for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).



In rural areas, ILI surveillance can be done by conducting door-to-door visits, aided by health workers. Recognized volunteer group workers can visit the households with a simple checklist of symptoms, providing clear cut definitions for what constitutes a suspect case, a probable case, a confirmed case and contact is a must. By ensuring fast data reporting and analysis at the Public Health Centers and district levels, we can detect new cases and identify clusters.



Having more cases is the reality that we need to face and not detecting is what has turned out to be dangerous. One can look at our infected, urban hot pockets to understand the importance of this. Nothing happens all of a sudden. A strong watch and ward system can detect cases early enough, and prevent complications and deaths.



In the short term, the District administration can engage medical colleges and and public health institutions to reinforce the surveillance mechanisms in the country. Any organized workforce of volunteers can be activated to assist in tracking and screening of infected people. When we consider huge population of Bangladesh- and the low human resource allocated to the healthcare workforce, it is essential to have participatory surveillance where the public is also encouraged to self-report the symptoms. The goal is to detect and contain outbreaks among vulnerable populations, especially the elderly, cardiac patients, people with disabilities and children in orphanages, who will not be able to seek help by themselves.



Again, in urban areas, it is important to engage civil society members, NGOs and other volunteers for strengthening the outbreak detection. Therefore, as an immediate measure, participation and coordination of multiple ministries and government bodies towards a common goal is important.



Preparing a district action plan similar to national immunisation plans must be the way forward with a robust review mechanism at multiple levels and with clear accountability for action. Adopting district strategies with a sharpened focus on high priority districts can help in addressing the needs of manpower, beds, high flow oxygen, ventilators, isolation facilities and drugs.



Any death occurring anywhere in Bangladesh should be investigated whether it is due to COVID-19 or not. Monitoring the trends in disease and death at the 'taluka' and district levels will help in evaluating the impact of the pandemic on healthcare systems and society. This will also help to monitor long term epidemiologic trends and evolution of the COVID-19 virus.



Also, Public health authorities in Bangladesh should review their local requirements and plan for an adequately-sized workforce of contact tracers. They should also involve private sector providers and NGOs for screening services, with clear segregation of affected areas. Capacity building of healthcare workers to conduct district self-assessments and healthcare workers for better communication have to be arranged through the online mode.



Citizens of our country should be guided to implement and encourage such control measures like cough etiquette, physical distancing and seeking help in case of any symptoms. The IT resource persons may be consulted to develop technological apps, as accomplished successfully in the southern Indian states. And these Apps may well become our tools to convey messages about COVID-19 awareness.



Regular interaction with the community and their religious and/or other influential leaders will ease the process of spreading the message and contact tracing.



Public gatherings, museums, clubs and daycare centres will have to remain closed further; wherever possible remote working has to be encouraged and public transport should have a minimum number of passengers. People will have to be vigilant, wear masks, maintain social distancing and go out only for essentials. Making use of the apps to track and maintain safe distance is very helpful and its widespread installation must be encouraged.



Use of Thermal cameras is needed to be enforced at public spaces and over the counter sales of antipyretics without prescription must be strictly prohibited. Wherever possible, the contact information of the person and the prescribed doctor must be tracked.



Many countries have come up with innovative solutions like face mask vending machines, staggered school days, wristbands that buzz if anyone advertently comes too close, technology apps.



Let's face the truth. Reversal to 'normal' or the pre-COVID-19 era is not going to happen anytime soon. Physical distancing, maintaining cough etiquette and hand hygiene will have to become the new normal for the Indian society. Every district has a laboratory under the Integrated Disease Watch and Ward Project; a strong robust surveillance system should be the way forward. Karnataka can have a Centre for Diseases Control similar to what China and the United States have.



Finally, a temporary measure will only be reactive in nature. The long-term measure of public health emergency preparedness is the call for action now. Let us heed to it now.



The writer is former educator based in Chicago















