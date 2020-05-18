Shipping lines must stop realising detention charges: DCCI





The chamber body has demanded urgent steps to protect port users from paying detention charges that they are exempted to pay in the prevailing situation.

It said Department of Shipping issued the circular on April 29, directing shipping lines not to realize container detention charges during the lockdown period. DCCI said delays in evacuation of goods from the ports have become inevitable due to the disturbance of the downstream services at this time of crisis.

During the outbreak of the coronavirus has already taken a heavy toll on export and import, increasing the threat of business insolvency. In this situation some of the foreign shipping lines impose excessive demurrage/container detention charges arbitrarily on importers due to absent of uniform policy of governing demurrage charges.

This unregulated container detention charges levied by the shipping lines increase the price of imported raw materials used for manufacturing export items resulting in downgrading cost competitiveness of our export-oriented sectors. It also inflates the price of imported products for local consumers.









The Department of Shipping issued the circular to protect business, but relevant authorities are not complying it to compound troubles for port users.

container demurrage charge as well as they should be abstained from imposing any new or additional charges during the locked down period, the chamber body said.

The Chittagong Port Authority has its own authority as per Port Ordinance 1976 to look into the matter and it may take necessary measures against shipping lines if they breach any directives of the port authority in order to reduce port congestion.

