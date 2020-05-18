NBR offers duty exemption on import of PPE materials





The NBR's customs wing on Thursday issued a statutory regulatory order exempting the manufacturers from the payment of customs duty, regulatory duty, supplementary duty, value-added tax, advance tax and advance income tax on the import of 10 types of products.

The products include isopropyl alcohol, felt of textile materials, different types of non-woven man-made filaments and other fabrics impregnated with polyvinyl chloride.

Industrial import registration certificate (IRC) holder, garments manufacturers, industrial IRC holder pharmaceutical industries and industrial IRC holder medical instruments manufacturers will enjoy the benefit which will remain effective up to June 30, 2020, according to the SRO signed by NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The industrial IRC holder will have to submit the certificate of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to the customs house or customs stations to take release of their imported products.

The Directorate General of the Drug Administration will monitor and ensure the quality of the imported products, the SRO said. It will also determine the quantity of the products, it said.

Earlier on May 5, the NBR waived the 15 per cent value-added tax on production, trade and supply of personal protective equipment and surgical masks, including face masks, to encourage local production of the equipment.

The revenue board on March 22 also granted duty exemption on the import of 17 types of items, including PPE and surgical masks, related to the treatment of and used in protection against COVID-19.

The products include COVID-19 test kits based on immunological reactions, disinfectants in bulk, COVID-19 test kits based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nucleic acid tests, protective garments made from plastic sheeting.









It also include plastic face shields, protective garments for surgical or medical use, full body woven suits impregnated with plastics, medical protective gears, textile face masks, protective spectacles and goggles, surgical masks, other appliances that aid breathing, gas masks and COVID-19 diagnostic test instruments and apparatuses.





