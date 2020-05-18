Video
Monday, 18 May, 2020
1,090 Bangladeshis return from  India thru Benapole in four days

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Around 1,090 Bangladesh nationals, mostly patients and medical tourists, returned home through Benapole International Check Post in the last four days.
They got stuck in India due to coronavirus lockdown.
According to Benapole Immigration Police, 235 people returned home on May 14 while 270, 375 and 210 on May 15, 16, 17 respectively. The on-duty medical team of Benapole Immigration Police gave them clearance certificates after medical check-up.
As per a government order issued on May 13, those who have no coronavirus symptom need not to be kept under institutional quarantine. Inspector Md Mohsin Uddin at the immigration police said 1,090 Bangladeshis have returned home from India in the last four days.



