Nepal confirms first C-19 death

Nepal's health authorities confirmed the country's first death from coronavirus on Saturday.

The 29-year-old woman died while being taken to a hospital on the outskirt of Kathmandu, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

She was a resident of Sindhupalchwok, a district in the country's central region.

"A detailed investigation and a series of tests confirmed that this is the first death due to COVID-19 in the country," the ministry said, reports Xinhua. -UNB















