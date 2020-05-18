Video
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:38 AM
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from May 20

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government is going to impose a 65-day ban from May 20 to July 23 on fishing in the Bay of Bengal in the interest of the national economy, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.
The minister said this while speaking at an online meeting held at the Secretariat, on enforcing the ban.
"Catching all types of saltwater fish has been prohibited during the period (May 20-July 23). All commercial trawlers have been asked to abide by the ban," he said.
Fisheries and livestock secretary Rawnak Mahmud, additional secretary Shyamol Chandra Karmakar, joint secretary Mohamamd Toufiqul Arif, representatives of Bangladesh Navy, Armed Forces, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Coast Guard, DIG of River Police, DG of Fisheries Department Kazi Shams Afroz, divisional commissioners of Barishal, Chattogram and Khulna were, among others, present at the meeting.
"During this [ban] period, the fishermen who will refrain from fishing will get 40 kgs of rice per month," he said.
"We want to ensure the production of more and more fish, and to make that happen, we need to implement the government's order strictly," the minister said.
Warning that no negligence will be allowed in this regard, he urged the official concerned to refrain from any misdeed. "If there's any negligence in discharging duty, it'll be dealt with strictly. No one will be spared," he said.     -UNB


