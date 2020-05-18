No autopsy performed on Covid-19 deads





As a result, the exact causes of their deaths remain unidentified.

Deaths from coronavirus require an autopsy to identify the exact cause of death of a victim but no autopsy has so far been carried out over the last two and a half months after this invisible virus started spreading in the country.

Almost all dead bodies of corona victims are being handed over for burial without autopsy. In some cases, the hospital authorities concerned submit a verbal autopsy report after analyzing and compiling the symptoms of the patients.

When contacted, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told this correspondent that the autopsy reports are made only when it is a police case but if it is otherwise no autopsy is carried out.

"But, we have taken steps for verbal autopsy and the work on it will start soon. To do verbal autopsy, a review committee is needed. The authority is working to form the committee," she added.

According to health experts, after being infected with coronavirus, a person might die of various other physical illnesses like pneumonia, brain stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.

If the real causes cannot be found out this pandemic will last longer and kill a huge number of people, they said.

World Health Organization's (WHO) research reveal numerous postmortem reports on the coronavirus infected people in different countries.

According to 'Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on 'Coronavirus Disease 2019', a post mortem report on a 50-year-old male patient in Wuhan disclosed different kinds of internal organ damages. But the main cause was his pneumonia that finally killed him.

On the other hand, in the USA doctors have observed neurological symptoms, including confusion, stroke and seizures among young Covid-19 infected patients.

Wishing anonymity a doctor at Mugda General Hospital said, "So far as I know no coronarvirus-infected patient has been autopsied at our hospital."

Without an autopsy, it is very difficult to give accurate information about the cause of death of a patient. "So we are forced to give a death certificate saying that the patient has died of coronavirus infection."

An official of the IEDCR wishing no to be named told the Daily Observer that no research work on coronavirus patients has begun yet.

"Now we are working on building medical infrastructures to ensure treatment of coronavirus-infected people," he said.

About autopsy and research on coronavirus infected patients IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the Daily Observer that they had no law to perform autopsies except for police cases.

"However, we have arranged for a verbal autopsy," she said.

Explaining the verbal autopsy she said it is the process of collecting information about a patient from his family members.

She also assured that a review committee would be formed to collect data on patients who died of coronavirus both at home and hospitals. Most of the patients who died while undergoing treatment at hospitals had been suffering from pneumonia.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) of Bangladesh, said in our country, no organization has the capability to do research on coronavirus.







































When people die of coronavirus infection they are labeled 'corona patients' but no autopsy is performed to find out the actual causes of deaths.As a result, the exact causes of their deaths remain unidentified.Deaths from coronavirus require an autopsy to identify the exact cause of death of a victim but no autopsy has so far been carried out over the last two and a half months after this invisible virus started spreading in the country.Almost all dead bodies of corona victims are being handed over for burial without autopsy. In some cases, the hospital authorities concerned submit a verbal autopsy report after analyzing and compiling the symptoms of the patients.When contacted, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told this correspondent that the autopsy reports are made only when it is a police case but if it is otherwise no autopsy is carried out."But, we have taken steps for verbal autopsy and the work on it will start soon. To do verbal autopsy, a review committee is needed. The authority is working to form the committee," she added.According to health experts, after being infected with coronavirus, a person might die of various other physical illnesses like pneumonia, brain stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.If the real causes cannot be found out this pandemic will last longer and kill a huge number of people, they said.World Health Organization's (WHO) research reveal numerous postmortem reports on the coronavirus infected people in different countries.According to 'Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on 'Coronavirus Disease 2019', a post mortem report on a 50-year-old male patient in Wuhan disclosed different kinds of internal organ damages. But the main cause was his pneumonia that finally killed him.On the other hand, in the USA doctors have observed neurological symptoms, including confusion, stroke and seizures among young Covid-19 infected patients.Wishing anonymity a doctor at Mugda General Hospital said, "So far as I know no coronarvirus-infected patient has been autopsied at our hospital."Without an autopsy, it is very difficult to give accurate information about the cause of death of a patient. "So we are forced to give a death certificate saying that the patient has died of coronavirus infection."An official of the IEDCR wishing no to be named told the Daily Observer that no research work on coronavirus patients has begun yet."Now we are working on building medical infrastructures to ensure treatment of coronavirus-infected people," he said.About autopsy and research on coronavirus infected patients IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the Daily Observer that they had no law to perform autopsies except for police cases."However, we have arranged for a verbal autopsy," she said.Explaining the verbal autopsy she said it is the process of collecting information about a patient from his family members.She also assured that a review committee would be formed to collect data on patients who died of coronavirus both at home and hospitals. Most of the patients who died while undergoing treatment at hospitals had been suffering from pneumonia.Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) of Bangladesh, said in our country, no organization has the capability to do research on coronavirus.