Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:38 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Art project to support event managers

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent


Art project to support event managers

Art project to support event managers

Brothers in Arms - a charitable art sales initiative - was launched on May 10 to support the country's events and activation industry struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.
Singer-cum-painter Rashid Khan launched the initiative with 20 of his paintings through facebook live. The proceeds from selling the paintings will be donated to the forerunners in the event management industry, which is facing acute financial crisis due to cancellation and postponements of multiple international and national events.
Rashid Khan's paintings are available for sale on the project's facebook page (www.facebook.com/brothersinarmsbd.)
Noted singers Partha Barua, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel and Riad Hasan attended the online launching of the project. Every Monday and Thursday at 10pm, the organisers will appear in a facebook live show to elaborate on their activities, events and news regarding Brothers in Arms. The recorded programme will also be telecast on Channel 9 every Wednesday and Saturday at 10pm.
Rashid Khan is the CEO of Creatoan event management firm in the country. Along with some of his industry fellows and friends, he came up with the idea to help the struggling forerunners in event management.
Duringan art career spanning 25 years, Rashid Khan has participated in four solo and plenty of group exhibitions both within the country and beyond. Some of these participations have been for charitable causes, Rashid claims. His brush strokes are not only infused with passion for art, they also encourage him to stand up for charity and humanity.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,090 Bangladeshis return from  India thru Benapole in four days
Nepal confirms first C-19 death
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from May 20
No autopsy performed on Covid-19 deads
Mustafizur  to represent BD at UN offices in Geneva
Art project to support event managers
Writ seeks HC order to protect prisoners from coronavirus
Steps taken to increase medical facilities for C-19 patients in Ctg


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan turns into 'very severe cyclonic storm'
Munshiganj DC tested coronavirus positive
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
India extends lockdown until May 31
Mayor Taposh sacks two top DSCC officials after taking charge
Move Rohingya from Bhashan Char to refugee camps: UN chief
Indian workers at Rampal project protest demanding return to home
JCD demands waiver of tuition fees of private university students
Woman dies with corona like symptoms tests positive
World's second largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Are we our own enemy?
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
COVID-19 cases stand at 22,268, causalities at 328
Coronavirus, social distancing and banking
Covid-19 threat in slums
Urge Myanmar to suspend hostility amid Covid-19
Cautionary signal 4 issued for maritime ports
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Worldwide confirmed deaths 313,220, cases exceed 4.7mn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft