



Art project to support event managers

Singer-cum-painter Rashid Khan launched the initiative with 20 of his paintings through facebook live. The proceeds from selling the paintings will be donated to the forerunners in the event management industry, which is facing acute financial crisis due to cancellation and postponements of multiple international and national events.

Rashid Khan's paintings are available for sale on the project's facebook page (www.facebook.com/brothersinarmsbd.)

Noted singers Partha Barua, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel and Riad Hasan attended the online launching of the project. Every Monday and Thursday at 10pm, the organisers will appear in a facebook live show to elaborate on their activities, events and news regarding Brothers in Arms. The recorded programme will also be telecast on Channel 9 every Wednesday and Saturday at 10pm.

Rashid Khan is the CEO of Creatoan event management firm in the country. Along with some of his industry fellows and friends, he came up with the idea to help the struggling forerunners in event management.

Duringan art career spanning 25 years, Rashid Khan has participated in four solo and plenty of group exhibitions both within the country and beyond. Some of these participations have been for charitable causes, Rashid claims. His brush strokes are not only infused with passion for art, they also encourage him to stand up for charity and humanity.























Brothers in Arms - a charitable art sales initiative - was launched on May 10 to support the country's events and activation industry struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.Singer-cum-painter Rashid Khan launched the initiative with 20 of his paintings through facebook live. The proceeds from selling the paintings will be donated to the forerunners in the event management industry, which is facing acute financial crisis due to cancellation and postponements of multiple international and national events.Rashid Khan's paintings are available for sale on the project's facebook page (www.facebook.com/brothersinarmsbd.)Noted singers Partha Barua, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel and Riad Hasan attended the online launching of the project. Every Monday and Thursday at 10pm, the organisers will appear in a facebook live show to elaborate on their activities, events and news regarding Brothers in Arms. The recorded programme will also be telecast on Channel 9 every Wednesday and Saturday at 10pm.Rashid Khan is the CEO of Creatoan event management firm in the country. Along with some of his industry fellows and friends, he came up with the idea to help the struggling forerunners in event management.Duringan art career spanning 25 years, Rashid Khan has participated in four solo and plenty of group exhibitions both within the country and beyond. Some of these participations have been for charitable causes, Rashid claims. His brush strokes are not only infused with passion for art, they also encourage him to stand up for charity and humanity.