Writ seeks HC order to protect prisoners from coronavirus





Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ petition as public interest litigation through email to the High Court urging it to order the authorities to take measures to maintain social distancing among the prisoners and prison staff and other health guidelines.

'Our prisons are overcrowded as there are 85,000 prisoners staying against the capacity of 41,244 in 68 prisons,' the petitioner said.

In the petition, he prayed to the High Court to direct the inspector general of prisons to submit a report to the court on the preparedness and steps taken in order to protect the prisoners detained in the jails and prison staff across the country from coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty-three prison guards and two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus and a prosoner in Sylhet Central Jail has died with the infectious disease, said Mohammad Shishir Monir.

So that prisoners are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, he added.





























