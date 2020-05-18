Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:38 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Writ seeks HC order to protect prisoners from coronavirus

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer on Sunday filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) seeking its directive on the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to protect the prisoners and the prison staff from   coronavirus.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ petition as public interest litigation through email to the High Court urging it to order the authorities to take measures to maintain social distancing among the prisoners and prison staff and other health guidelines.
'Our prisons are overcrowded as there are 85,000 prisoners staying against the capacity of 41,244 in 68 prisons,' the petitioner said.
In the petition, he prayed to the High Court to direct the inspector general of prisons to submit a report to the court on the preparedness and steps taken in order to protect the prisoners detained in the jails and prison staff across the country from coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty-three prison guards and two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus and a prosoner in Sylhet Central Jail has died with the infectious disease, said Mohammad Shishir Monir.
So that prisoners are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,090 Bangladeshis return from  India thru Benapole in four days
Nepal confirms first C-19 death
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from May 20
No autopsy performed on Covid-19 deads
Mustafizur  to represent BD at UN offices in Geneva
Art project to support event managers
Writ seeks HC order to protect prisoners from coronavirus
Steps taken to increase medical facilities for C-19 patients in Ctg


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan turns into 'very severe cyclonic storm'
Munshiganj DC tested coronavirus positive
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
India extends lockdown until May 31
Mayor Taposh sacks two top DSCC officials after taking charge
Move Rohingya from Bhashan Char to refugee camps: UN chief
Indian workers at Rampal project protest demanding return to home
JCD demands waiver of tuition fees of private university students
Woman dies with corona like symptoms tests positive
World's second largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Are we our own enemy?
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
COVID-19 cases stand at 22,268, causalities at 328
Coronavirus, social distancing and banking
Covid-19 threat in slums
Urge Myanmar to suspend hostility amid Covid-19
Cautionary signal 4 issued for maritime ports
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Worldwide confirmed deaths 313,220, cases exceed 4.7mn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft