Steps taken to increase medical facilities for C-19 patients in Ctg





Presently, there are only 220 beds in Chattogram for corona patients. But the number of the virus patients has reached nearly 716 as of Sunday.

So, there is no scope to provide medical facilities to Covid-19 patients at the hospitals. As a result, a large numbers of patients are being treated in home Isolation.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said the authorities have taken step to increase the numbers of beds in Chattogram.

He said the health ministry has directed the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to arrange more facilities for Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

Fazle Rabbi said primarily 600 more beds will be provided for several hospitals of the city. Gradually the number of beds will be increased, he added.

The civil surgeon told the Daily Observer that the proposed 100-bed Holy Crescent Hospital will be operated under General Hospital. A letter has been received by the General Hospital from the Ministry in this regard on Sunday, he said.

From now on, the Holy Crescent Hospital will be conducted by the General Hospital for coronavirus patients.

Contacted, Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir, Director of CMCH, told the Daily Observer that the Ministry of Health has asked CMCH to increase the number of beds for corona patients at the hospital.

So, the CMCH authorities have taking preparation to increase the number of beds to 100 primarily, he said. Gradually, the director said the number of beds will be increased to 300.

The authorities have already proposed for more manpower to the ministry for this purpose.

The Civil Surgeon told the daily Observer that the administrations had taken step to arrange 100 beds for Covid-19 patients at Railway Hospital, City Corporation General Hospital, and Chattogram Port Hospital each.

Meanwhile, a total of 150 beds have been prepared at two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them, 100 bed at General Hospital and 50 bed at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzderhat. Besides, another private hospital named Chattogram Field Hospital has started treating the corona patients at Sitakunda with the assistance of Navan Group with the capacity of 50 beds.

























CHATTOGRAM, May 17: As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the port city, local administration has taken step to increase the medical facilities for the patients.Presently, there are only 220 beds in Chattogram for corona patients. But the number of the virus patients has reached nearly 716 as of Sunday.So, there is no scope to provide medical facilities to Covid-19 patients at the hospitals. As a result, a large numbers of patients are being treated in home Isolation.Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said the authorities have taken step to increase the numbers of beds in Chattogram.He said the health ministry has directed the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to arrange more facilities for Covid-19 patients at the hospital.Fazle Rabbi said primarily 600 more beds will be provided for several hospitals of the city. Gradually the number of beds will be increased, he added.The civil surgeon told the Daily Observer that the proposed 100-bed Holy Crescent Hospital will be operated under General Hospital. A letter has been received by the General Hospital from the Ministry in this regard on Sunday, he said.From now on, the Holy Crescent Hospital will be conducted by the General Hospital for coronavirus patients.Contacted, Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir, Director of CMCH, told the Daily Observer that the Ministry of Health has asked CMCH to increase the number of beds for corona patients at the hospital.So, the CMCH authorities have taking preparation to increase the number of beds to 100 primarily, he said. Gradually, the director said the number of beds will be increased to 300.The authorities have already proposed for more manpower to the ministry for this purpose.The Civil Surgeon told the daily Observer that the administrations had taken step to arrange 100 beds for Covid-19 patients at Railway Hospital, City Corporation General Hospital, and Chattogram Port Hospital each.Meanwhile, a total of 150 beds have been prepared at two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them, 100 bed at General Hospital and 50 bed at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzderhat. Besides, another private hospital named Chattogram Field Hospital has started treating the corona patients at Sitakunda with the assistance of Navan Group with the capacity of 50 beds.