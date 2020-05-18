Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCCI to seek more time for Lanka tour confirmation

Indian government approval becomes mandatory

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
BIPIN DANI

Till now the Indian cricket board needed government permission only to play the bilateral series against Pakistan but now even for the Team India to travel to Sri Lanka the Indian government directives would be mandatory, according to Arun Dhumal, the BCCI official.
Apparently, the situation in Sri Lanka has improved to some extent and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen to host the series of matches against India but the BCCI is likely to seek some more time before any confirmation.
Speaking exclusively, he said, "as of now we have not called off the tour. It (the tour) is still 1 1/2 months away. Travel restrictions have also not been eased out and therefore no decision is taken".




"The safety of the players is very important. The BCCI will take all necessary steps and precautions in this ongoing battle against the Corona-virus. Public health and safety of our all concerned is of paramount importance and any decision in this regard will be taken after a thorough consultation with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports (MYAS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and the respective State regulatory bodies".
According to the other BCCI sources, chances are "slim". Before taking a final decision to play 3 ODIs and 3 T-20I in Sri Lanka, the BCCI is to take following into consideration :-
The International Cricket Council has recently announced the postponement of two qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between 3 and 19 July.
How would the ICC send its neutral match officials (a match referee and one umpire for the ODIs) and T-20Is. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCCI to seek more time for Lanka tour confirmation
BPL football finally abandoned
Senior players give Mominul courage to take Test captaincy
Liton reveals the story behind his batting consistency
Kohli on live with Tamim tonight
Akbar's jersey-gloves sold for Tk 1.70 lakh
Waited for Sourav's call till midnight once: Tamim
Mashrafe auctions his historical bracelet with base price Tk 5 lakh


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan turns into 'very severe cyclonic storm'
Munshiganj DC tested coronavirus positive
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
India extends lockdown until May 31
Mayor Taposh sacks two top DSCC officials after taking charge
Move Rohingya from Bhashan Char to refugee camps: UN chief
Indian workers at Rampal project protest demanding return to home
JCD demands waiver of tuition fees of private university students
Woman dies with corona like symptoms tests positive
World's second largest coronavirus hospital opens in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Are we our own enemy?
Apurba gets divorced with wife after nine years of marriage
COVID-19 cases stand at 22,268, causalities at 328
Coronavirus, social distancing and banking
Covid-19 threat in slums
Urge Myanmar to suspend hostility amid Covid-19
Cautionary signal 4 issued for maritime ports
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Worldwide confirmed deaths 313,220, cases exceed 4.7mn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft