BCCI to seek more time for Lanka tour confirmation





Apparently, the situation in Sri Lanka has improved to some extent and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen to host the series of matches against India but the BCCI is likely to seek some more time before any confirmation.

Speaking exclusively, he said, "as of now we have not called off the tour. It (the tour) is still 1 1/2 months away. Travel restrictions have also not been eased out and therefore no decision is taken".









"The safety of the players is very important. The BCCI will take all necessary steps and precautions in this ongoing battle against the Corona-virus. Public health and safety of our all concerned is of paramount importance and any decision in this regard will be taken after a thorough consultation with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports (MYAS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and the respective State regulatory bodies".

According to the other BCCI sources, chances are "slim". Before taking a final decision to play 3 ODIs and 3 T-20I in Sri Lanka, the BCCI is to take following into consideration :-

The International Cricket Council has recently announced the postponement of two qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between 3 and 19 July.

