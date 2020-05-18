Video
Monday, 18 May, 2020, 12:38 AM
BPL football finally abandoned

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has finally abandoned this season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in view of the coronavirus epidemic, putting an end to all speculations in this regard.
The BFF took the decision unanimously at a virtual emergency executive committee's meeting held at its conference room today with federation's President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair, a BFF press release said.
"The meeting also decided that no promotion or relegation will be applicable for the participating clubs in this season's league," the release said.
Scrapping of the league means that only Federation Cup champions Bashundhara Kings will be able to represent Bangladesh in 2021 AFC Cup.
If the league was not abandoned, two teams from Bangladesh could represent in AFC Cup. In that case Bangladesh has lost one quota following the BFF's decision.
The meeting also decided not to stage this season's Independence Cup Soccer Tournament due to coronavirus pandemic, the release added.
BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, BFF vice president Tabith Awal, members Iqbal Hossain, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Amit Khan Shuvro, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and Mahfuza Akter Kiron and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present at the meeting.    -BSS


