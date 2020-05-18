Video
Senior players give Mominul courage to take Test captaincy

Published : Monday, 18 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque admitted that he got the courage to take the captaincy of the longer version format due to the presence of senior players in the team.
During a session with 'Tamim Iqbal's Live Show', Mominul said the presence of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad assured him that he won't face any trouble when he was appointed captain once Shakib Al Hasan was banned from the cricket for two years.
One year of Shakib's two year ban was suspended as he failed to report the corrupt approaches of the bookies to ICC.
That was indeed the tumultuous time of Bangladesh cricket and the absence of Shakib Al Hasan was definitely a big blow of a team. But still Mominul didn't back out.
"When I got the proposal of being the captain, I thought it was the best time to take the captaincy because I have some senior players in the team, who has been playing cricket for 10 years or more. There are some talented junior players and some good spinners. So I thought it was the right time," Mominul said.
Mominul captaincy stint started as badly as it could be. Bangladesh lost three matches in a row against India and Pakistan before beating Zimbabwe at home under his captaincy.
Mominul expected when Shakib will comeback in the team, the Bangladesh Test team will be more inspired.
"Actually the seniors like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan give me the inspiration. The senior players will play five or six years more and I am sure I can help the side take a big stride in this time," he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

