

Kohli on live with Tamim tonight

This informal sessions are bringing out lots of 'on and 'off' the field unknown secrets from the heroes of cricket ground.

Tamim's official Facebook page made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday.

"Surprise, surprise!!! Join me and Virat Kohli on May 18, Monday at 10.30pm," the facebook post read.

Kohli will be unarguably the best ever guest in Tamim's live show that gives the fans a soothing pleasure as the country has been observing an unofficial lockdown since March 26 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Beforehand, Tamim streamed the one episode with Kholi's colleagues and another big star of the world Rohit Sharma. He also called up former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for a session.

Through his show, Tamim uncovered various interesting stories of his colleagues, which was completely unknown to the fans.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain and many other local stars joined in Tamim's virtual talk show. Former cricketers and current BCB high-ups like Namur Rahman Durjoy, Khaled Mahmud Sujon and Habibul Bashar were also shared their stories responding to Tamim's invitation.

South African batsman and former skipper Faf du Plesis was the first guest of Tamim from outside Bangladesh. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma came next. But now Tamim is going to give his fans and followers a surprise beyond of expectation. He is going to feat Indian skipper Virat Kohli on his live session tonight. Kohli is slated for at 10:30am (BST) to be appeared on Tamim Iqbal's verified facebook page.

























