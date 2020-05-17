US reopening, ‘vaccine or no vaccine’: Trump





He likened the vaccine project, dubbed "Operation Warp Speed", to the World War Two effort to produce the world's first

nuclear weapons. But Trump made clear that even without a vaccine, Americans must begin to return to their lives as normal.

Many experts doubt that a coronavirus jab can be developed within a year. Speaking at a White House Rose Garden news conference on Friday, Trump said the project would begin with studies on 14 promising vaccine candidates for accelerated research and approval.

"That means big and it means fast," he said of Operation Warp Speed. "A massive scientific, industrial and logistical endeavour unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project."

Trump named an Army general and a former healthcare executive to lead the operation, a partnership between the government and private sector to find and distribute a vaccine. Moncef Slaoui, who previously led the vaccines division at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, will lead the mission, while Gen Gustave Perna, who oversees distribution for the US Army, is to serve as chief operating officer.

Trump added that when a vaccine was ready the military would be enlisted to distribute it -- and evoked a spirit of global cooperation. "We are working together with many different countries, and again we have no ego," he said. "Whoever gets it, we think it is great, we are going to work with them and they're going to work with us. If we get it, we'll be working with them."

Scientists have cautioned that it is possible that despite worldwide efforts, it is possible that an effective vaccine may never be found -- or that some vaccines could backfire and make people more, not less, susceptible to infection.

Trump also sought to temper expectations. "Again, it is not solely vaccine based," he said. "Other things have never had a vaccine and they go away. So I don't want people to think this is all dependent on a vaccine, but a vaccine would be a tremendous thing."

Scientists have never previously developed a successful vaccine for any kind of coronavirus that infects humans. Efforts that were underway against the SARS coronavirus were halted early because that disease was contained after infecting about 8,000 people, and it was therefore not judged profitable to pursue.

Vaccines do exist for animal coronaviruses, for example a type of coronavirus that infects chickens -- and this is used by farmers. However, it also kills a certain percentage of chickens, and such an outcome would not be acceptable in humans. -AFP

















