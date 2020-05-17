Strict precautionary steps vital to protect health professionals from C-19





Amid this situation experts suggested precautionary approach with the adoption of good occupational hygiene principles to protect health workers, according to a new editorial published recently in Occupational Medicine Journal.

Around 1000 healthcare professionals, including over 500 doctors, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country until now, according to Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation (BDF). Until now three doctors have died of Covid-19.

Most of the doctors infected were in Dhaka and Narayanganj - two major



clusters of community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Around 300 health professionals are currently in home quarantine, Dr Nirupam said.

The latest figures mark a threefold increase in the number of infected health professionals in just three days.

Earlier, the BDF estimated that 29 doctors, nurses and other health workers had contracted the virus as of April 11.

Another report of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) said on Monday that some 660 healthcare professionals had been tested Covid-19 positive since the first case was reported on March 8.

"It means some 11per cent of the infected people are health professionals," a statement said quoting BMA Secretary General Ehteshamul Huq Chowdhury.

According to the BMA, a total of 295 doctors, 116 nurses and 249 other healthcare workers have been so far infected.

With cases among healthcare professionals rising, the BMA has demanded ample supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs), N-95 or equivalent masks for healthcare professionals.

It also called authorities to ensure accommodation, food and necessary safety measures for healthcare workers at private clinics and hospitals.

Professor John Cherrie, Dr Miranda Loh and Rob Aitken from the Institute of Occupational Medicine (IOM) said when a person with Covid-19 coughs or sneezes there will be a spray of droplets and aerosol containing the virus particles emitted into the air.

The larger droplets are likely to fall rapidly onto surfaces, but the smaller aerosol droplets can remain airborne for extended periods.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that aerosol transmission is only possible in a narrow range of aerosol generating procedures and that in other healthcare situations staff will be protected by surgical masks.

However, the authors who prepared the report highlight that due to a lack of evidence we have little idea of the actual concentrations of Covid-19 virus on surfaces or in the air, so we have a limited understanding on the importance of the routes of transmission.

Studies undertaken have indicated that the Covid-19 virus may be present in the air in hospitals, but the authors are concerned that they don't have evidence to indicate how the concentration differs in different situations and with specific tasks that are performed in medical environments.









There is also a lack of information on the inhaled dose of virus that is required to cause infection, which could be a very low amount.

The authors advised: "Given the lack of evidence the most sensible strategy is to follow a precautionary approach and adopt good occupational hygiene principles."



