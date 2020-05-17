

Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor

DSCC Chief Executive Officer Shah Md Imdadul

Haque formally handed over the mayoral charge to Taposh at DSCC Nagar Bhaban around 1pm, maintaining social distancing due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Taposh said, "I've to work to fulfil 28 basic services for the city dwellers. I'll ensure five basic services and reach those to the doorsteps of city dwellers within next 90 days."

Addressing an online videoconference with journalists from the Nagar Bhaban, he said, "I'll deliver the remaining services in phases."

The new mayor said he would start his work formally from Sunday morning.

Taposh pledged to take steps for providing services to COVID-19 infected-patients and control mosquito, reduce traffic congestion, clean up roads and streets, and remove wastes.

He also promised to free the DSCC from corruption.









The elections to DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were held on February 1. Ruling Awami League's candidates Taposh and Atiqul Islam won the elections. Atiqul Islam took over as DNCC Mayor on May 13. -UNB





