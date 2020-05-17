Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:06 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor

Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took over as new Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Saturday.
DSCC Chief Executive Officer Shah Md Imdadul
Haque formally handed over the mayoral charge to Taposh at DSCC Nagar Bhaban around 1pm, maintaining social distancing due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the occasion, Taposh said, "I've to work to fulfil 28 basic services for the city dwellers. I'll ensure five basic services and reach those to the doorsteps of city dwellers within next 90 days."
Addressing an online videoconference with journalists from the Nagar Bhaban, he said, "I'll deliver the remaining services in phases."
The new mayor said he would start his work formally from Sunday morning.
Taposh pledged to take steps for providing services to COVID-19 infected-patients and control mosquito, reduce traffic congestion, clean up roads and streets, and remove wastes.     
He also promised to free the DSCC from corruption.




The elections to DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were held on February 1. Ruling Awami League's candidates Taposh and Atiqul Islam won the elections. Atiqul Islam took over as DNCC Mayor on May 13.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
US reopening, ‘vaccine or no vaccine’: Trump
Strict precautionary steps vital to protect health professionals from C-19
Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor
BD fabrics can kill coronavirus in 2 minutes!
Cyclone brews in Bay
WFP appeals for $320m to help most vulnerable in BD
2,382 cops infected with coronavirus  


Latest News
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Coronavirus infected patients rising in Feni rapidly
Two returned from Dhaka diagnosed with Covid in Monpura
Body was lying on bed for 16 hours after death
Pregnant mothers in 24 districts get nutrition gift at COVID time
Home-going tendency may worsen coronavirus situation during Eid: Quader
187 Ansar-VDP members infected with coronavirus
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Bhola
Coronavirus patient dies in Gopalganj
Most Read News
The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap
Bangladeshis, Rohingyas among 113 held in Malaysia
Covid-19 calls for reform in health policy
Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19
Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 930 positive cases
Bodies of couple, minor daughter found in Rangpur home
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Fazle Noor Taposh takes charge as DSCC mayor
Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?
Duty free access of readymade garment products to USA  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft