Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 May, 2020, 9:05 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BD fabrics can kill coronavirus in 2 minutes!

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd, a flagship company of local garment exporter Noman Group, has claimed to have invented a fabric that can kill the novel coronavirus in just two minutes.
Besides personal protective equipment or PPE, face masks and other protective clothing, the fabric can be used to make dresses, Anol Rahman, senior brand manager at Z&Z, said while launching it officially at a press conference in Dhaka's Gulshan on Thursday.
Virologist Dr Nazrul Islam of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University told bdnews24.com he had heard of a mosquito net made with chemical ingredients but never heard of such fabric that can kill virus.
"If they (Z&Z) have invented a fabric like that, chemical ingredients used in the fabric need to be examined first to know about its side effects on humans."
The company said the treated fabric has no side effect on humans but it has not contacted the health authorities for trials.
It said it has already obtained a certificate of compliance from a lab approved      
by the World Health Organization. It has also received an order from the United Group of Middle East for 500,000 face masks made of the fabric.
A chemical ingredient that can kill the coronavirus within 120 seconds has been used to develop the fabric, Anol told bdnews24.com. He refused to reveal further details saying it was their business secret.
"But it will be disclosed later," he said.
The Z&Z official said they had worked with two different laboratories in Switzerland to ensure the fabric's efficiency to kill the coronavirus.
It has also been tested for different coronaviruses such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the results have been "excellent".
But the fabric was not tested for the novel coronavirus as it needed genome culture for the virus, officially called SARS-Cov-2, for the test.
The company will contact the health ministry to discuss the functions of the fabric as it is ready to launch the product globally.
The price of the fabric would be 15 to 20 per cent higher than ordinary clothes. It will begin to be less effective in killing the virus after 20 to 30 washes, Anol said.
The fabric has been introduced as "coronavirus killing fabric", shortly "corona block". A technical term, "anti-corona treated fabric", has also been used to introduce the product.
The company has already received certificate of compliance from the UK Certification and Inspection Limited in London for the European markets, officials said at the press conference.
Mushtuq Husain, a former chief scientific officer at the government's disease control agency IEDCR, said he cannot comment on the fabric before conducting tests on it.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
US reopening, ‘vaccine or no vaccine’: Trump
Strict precautionary steps vital to protect health professionals from C-19
Taposh takes over as new DSCC Mayor
BD fabrics can kill coronavirus in 2 minutes!
Cyclone brews in Bay
WFP appeals for $320m to help most vulnerable in BD
2,382 cops infected with coronavirus  


Latest News
Duty on import of coronavirus kits, raw materials withdrawn
Musician Azad Rahman buried at mother's grave in Azimpur
Coronavirus infected patients rising in Feni rapidly
Two returned from Dhaka diagnosed with Covid in Monpura
Body was lying on bed for 16 hours after death
Pregnant mothers in 24 districts get nutrition gift at COVID time
Home-going tendency may worsen coronavirus situation during Eid: Quader
187 Ansar-VDP members infected with coronavirus
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Bhola
Coronavirus patient dies in Gopalganj
Most Read News
The ‘Remdesivir’ story: Look before you leap
Bangladeshis, Rohingyas among 113 held in Malaysia
Covid-19 calls for reform in health policy
Method of cultivating shrimp and export in the perspective of Covid-19
Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 930 positive cases
Bodies of couple, minor daughter found in Rangpur home
China calls on US to pay its debts to UN
Fazle Noor Taposh takes charge as DSCC mayor
Moral perspective: Could COVID-19 change our behaviors?
Duty free access of readymade garment products to USA  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft