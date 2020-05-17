Video
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
Cyclone brews in Bay

Published : Sunday, 17 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Meteorologi-cal Department has advised maritime ports to keep a distant cautionary signal No. 1 hoisted as a depression over the Bay of Bengal threatens to turn into a cyclone as it moves towards the country's coast.
The depression over south-east Bay and its adjoining areas has moved west-northwest and is intensifying into a deep depression, according to the Met Office.
It was centred about 1,340 km south-southwest of Chattogram port at 6 am Saturday, said Senior Meteorologist Abdur Rahman.
The depression is moving further west-northwest and the maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the centre rose to about 50 kph.
"It could turn into a cyclone by Saturday night. We will update the bulletin every six hours. At this time, the depression is advancing by 10-20 km. It is still far away. The cyclone will reach the coast of Bangladesh around May 19-20."
The low-pressure concentration over the sea triggered a mild heat wave in many regions of the country, including Noakhali and Khulna divisions on Thursday. The highest temperature in the country at 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jashore on Friday. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 34.6 degrees Celsius.
Several parts of the country areas have also seen rainfall while the heat wave is expected to subside soon.


